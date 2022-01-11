Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. 55,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $131.07.

