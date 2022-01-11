Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 226.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.