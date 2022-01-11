ION (ION) Trading 76.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $453,539.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00209535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00477001 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,685,092 coins and its circulating supply is 13,785,092 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

