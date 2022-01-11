Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

