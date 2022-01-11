Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.