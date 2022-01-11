iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. 141,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,339,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

