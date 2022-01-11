iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

