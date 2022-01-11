iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

QUAL traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $139.68. 2,396,777 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

