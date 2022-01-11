iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ACWI opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $34,550,000.

