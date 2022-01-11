iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of ACWI opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $107.46.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
