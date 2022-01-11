iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

