iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 205.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

