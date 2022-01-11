iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 68,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.