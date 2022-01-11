iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $98,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. 24,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,458. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.