iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,925 shares.The stock last traded at $33.56 and had previously closed at $32.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

