iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.