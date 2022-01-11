J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.89

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 862517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

