Jade Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $234,224.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.62 or 0.07513529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.93 or 0.99453351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

