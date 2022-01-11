Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

