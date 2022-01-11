Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the social networking company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $328.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.84. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.