Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

