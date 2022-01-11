Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

