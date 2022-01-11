Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24. OneMain has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $41,819,000.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

