Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

