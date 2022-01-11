Jennison Associates LLC Buys 140,858 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 322.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ferrari worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

RACE opened at $254.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

