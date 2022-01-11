Jennison Associates LLC Buys 4,501 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.19% of WSFS Financial worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.