Jennison Associates LLC Buys 47,290 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $35,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $421.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

