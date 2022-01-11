Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,016,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,323 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

MMYT opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

