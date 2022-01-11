Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

