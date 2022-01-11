Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,525 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Wingstop worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

