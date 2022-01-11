Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

