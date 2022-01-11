JLB & Associates Inc. Has $15.07 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 118,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

