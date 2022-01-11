JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,721. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

