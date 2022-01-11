JLB & Associates Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,541. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

