JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. 15,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

