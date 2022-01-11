JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in AbbVie by 240.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,539,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,852,000 after buying an additional 116,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.79. 118,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

