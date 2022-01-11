JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,217. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.