JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,541. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

