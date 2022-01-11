JNBA Financial Advisors Has $11.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204,974 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,982,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 227,148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after buying an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,446. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

