JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.99. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

