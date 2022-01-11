JNBA Financial Advisors Has $892,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 1.54% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,547,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

