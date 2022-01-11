JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 67 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $160.91. 6,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

