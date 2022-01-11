JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,047. The company has a market cap of $413.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

