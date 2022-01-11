Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

