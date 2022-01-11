Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $455.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

