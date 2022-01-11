JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €43.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($43.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Shares of STM opened at €42.43 ($48.22) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

