JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

