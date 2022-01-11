JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,654 ($103.90) on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The company has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,050.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,967.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 160 ($2.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,607.44).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

