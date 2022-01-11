JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:WST opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

