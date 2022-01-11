JustInvest LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLT opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

