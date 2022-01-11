JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -612.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.